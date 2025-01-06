Gakko Hoojin Hokkaido International School
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Early Years Program
A Reggio Emilia inspired program for children ages 3 & 4, encouraging curiosity, creative play, expression and questioning.
International Primary Curriculum (IPC)
A cross-curricular thematic curriculum for elementary school students.
International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC)
A curriculum for middle school students.
High School Curriculum
A Western-style, college-preparatory curriculum with AP offerings.
About
Gakko Hoojin Hokkaido International School
Founded in
1997
EIN
980162025
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education 2.1 Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
PO BOX 1933 LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon 97035-0618 United States
Website
www.his.ac.jp
Phone
(811)-181-65000
Email address
Mission
Mission
Hokkaido International School focuses on mindful leadership and learning through academic pursuit, character development, and global engagement. They believe in growth for all and lasting connections between knowledge, skills and understanding.
