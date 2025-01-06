Gateway Buena Park
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Homeless Outreach
Provides tailored support to the unhoused, connecting them with social services, shelter, and case management through a compassionate approach.
Founded in
1992
EIN
954329788
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(25)
Category/Type
Economic Development
Address
300 N LAKE AVE STE 620 PASADENA, California 91101-4120 United States
Website
www.lacera.com
Phone
(800)-786-6464
Email address
-
About
Gateway Buena Park is an economic development organization founded in 1992 in Pasadena, CA. More information about their programs and impact is not available online.
Mission
GATEWAY BUENA PARK INC serves Pasadena, California, from its local office, working to support the community and foster well-being for local residents.
{Similar 1}
