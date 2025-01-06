Gateway Credit Union
Donate to
Gateway Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Gateway Credit Union
Shop to support
Gateway Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Gateway Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
New/Used Auto & Boat Loans
Providing loans for new and used autos and boats with fantastic rates.
Debt Consolidation Loans
Offering debt consolidation loans to help members manage and simplify their debt.
Signature Loans
Providing signature loans with favorable terms to meet various financial needs.
Recreational Vehicle Loans
Offering loans for recreational vehicles, making outdoor adventures more accessible.
About
Gateway Credit Union
Founded in
1944
EIN
930519645
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
3030 GATEWAY LOOP SPRINGFIELD, Oregon 97477-1117 United States
Website
www.yourgcu.org
Phone
(541)-741-2605
Email address
About
Gateway Credit Union, founded in 1944, is a strong, secure financial institution in Springfield, Oregon, committed to providing quality service and meeting the financial needs of its members.
Mission
Gateway Credit Union is a financial institution based in Springfield, Oregon, dedicated to providing competitive loan and savings rates to its members. With a commitment to quality service, Gateway Credit Union positions itself as a secure and reliable option for financial services.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: