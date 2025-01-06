Gateway Friends Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides age-specific programs (12 months-6th grade) that teach children about Jesus' love through Bible stories and activities.
Youth Ministry
Offers games, Bible teaching, and small group discussions for junior high and high school students to grow spiritually.
College Ministry
Provides support and community for college students.
Life Groups
Small groups that meet throughout the week to help people grow in their faith and build community.
Founded in
1955
EIN
954469911
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1220 BREA CANYON RD DIAMOND BAR, California 91789-3909 United States
Website
gatewayfriends.org
Phone
(909)-595-8113
Email address
-
About
Gateway Friends Church, founded in 1955, is a multiethnic church in Diamond Bar, CA. Its mission is to make and grow fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ among the unchurched in the East San Gabriel Valley. They offer worship services and children's programs.
Mission
Gateway's mission is to make and grow fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ among the unchurched people in the East San Gabriel Valley.
