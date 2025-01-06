Gateway Public Schools
Gateway Public Schools
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Rigorous Academic Program
Prepares students for college and beyond with skills and mindsets needed for future challenges.
Anti-Racist Curriculum
Acknowledges and addresses white supremacist norms in education to promote justice.
Ethnic Studies
Provides a critical lens to view academics and become a responsible global citizen.
Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)
Integrates relationship-building and collaboration skills into the school day.
About
Gateway Public Schools
Founded in
1998
EIN
943278357
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1430 SCOTT ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94115-3510 United States
Website
gatewaypublicschools.org
Phone
(415)-749-3600
Email address
About
Gateway Public Schools, founded in 1998, aims to prepare a diverse range of learners for college and beyond. Originating from a group of San Francisco parents, Gateway provides a rigorous academic program committed to supporting students of all backgrounds. It operates Gateway High School and Gateway Middle School.
Mission
Gateway Public Schools supports San Francisco students, creating opportunities for learning and growth in a welcoming, inclusive environment.
