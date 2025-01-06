Gateway Public Schools

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Rigorous Academic Program

Prepares students for college and beyond with skills and mindsets needed for future challenges.

Anti-Racist Curriculum

Acknowledges and addresses white supremacist norms in education to promote justice.

Ethnic Studies

Provides a critical lens to view academics and become a responsible global citizen.

Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)

Integrates relationship-building and collaboration skills into the school day.

