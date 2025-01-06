Gateway School

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

The Gateway Program

A program that considers all aspects of a student’s development, especially how language affects learning, thinking, and feeling. Utilizes small classes and individualized instruction.

Reading Program

An Orton-Gillingham-based reading program starting with Preventing Academic Failure (PAF) and followed by a structured program for reading comprehension.

Writing Program

Employs the Hochman Method across all subjects, with dedicated writing classes and reinforcement in subject classes.

Math Program

Adapted Singapore Math program augmented by math enrichment activities.

