Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
The Gateway Program
A program that considers all aspects of a student’s development, especially how language affects learning, thinking, and feeling. Utilizes small classes and individualized instruction.
Reading Program
An Orton-Gillingham-based reading program starting with Preventing Academic Failure (PAF) and followed by a structured program for reading comprehension.
Writing Program
Employs the Hochman Method across all subjects, with dedicated writing classes and reinforcement in subject classes.
Math Program
Adapted Singapore Math program augmented by math enrichment activities.
Founded in
1978
EIN
942441484
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
255 SWIFT ST SANTA CRUZ, California 95060-6225 United States
Website
www.gatewaysc.org
Phone
(831)-423-0341
Email address
About
Gateway School, founded in 1978 in Santa Cruz, CA, is an independent K-8 school. It inspires children to lead lives of purpose and compassion, nurturing academic success and citizenship. Gateway provides a whole-child education, emphasizing experience and innovation.
Mission
Gateway School's mission is to inspire children to lead lives of purpose and compassion through scholarship and citizenship.
What $2,100 could fund instead: