Gateway To China Ministries
Donate to
Gateway To China Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Gateway To China Ministries
Shop to support
Gateway To China Ministries
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Gateway To China Ministries
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Missionary Support
Training and support for missionaries reaching the people of Macau, China with the love of Jesus.
Discipleship Programs
Teaching the Word of God through small groups and one-on-one discipleship.
About
Gateway To China Ministries
Founded in
2009
EIN
943451463
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 711855 SAN DIEGO, California 92171-0000 United States
Website
g2cministries.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Gateway to China Ministries, founded in 2009, focuses on spreading the love of Jesus Christ to the people of China. They train and send missionaries to Macau, China, to minister to the local population.
Mission
Gateway to China Ministries trains and sends missionaries to share the love of Jesus Christ with people in China and surrounding areas.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: