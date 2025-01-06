Gemma Wenger Ministries
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Beauty for Ashes
A television show produced by Gemma Wenger Ministries.
Gemma Wenger's Hollywood
A television show produced by Gemma Wenger Ministries.
Weekly Television Program
Airing on 19 stations in the Los Angeles area.
Weekly Radio Program
Airing on one station in Los Angeles.
1999
EIN 954413660
501(c)(3)
1154 ROBERTO LN LOS ANGELES, California 90077-2303 United States
gemmawenger.com
GEMMA WENGER MINISTRIES INC serves Los Angeles by fostering spiritual growth and connection. Visit gemmawenger.com to learn more about their uplifting impact.
