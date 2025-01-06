Genealogical Forum Of Oregon
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Genealogy Education
Offers monthly classes on various genealogical topics like DNA, Irish, African American, and Italian ancestry. Also provides software training and free annual Open House classes.
About
Genealogical Forum Of Oregon
Founded in
1970
EIN
936026015
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Heritage & Education
Address
2505 SE 11TH AVE STE B-18 PORTLAND, Oregon 97202-1061 United States
Website
gfo.org
Phone
(503)-963-1932
Email address
-
About
The Genealogical Forum of Oregon, founded in 1946, inspires individuals to explore their family history. As an all-volunteer organization, they offer a vast research library and nearly 200 free classes and special interest groups annually, providing abundant resources for researchers worldwide.
Mission
The Genealogical Forum of Oregon's mission is to inspire and empower every person to discover and engage with their family history. GFO promotes genealogy, educates those interested in family history and provides resources for researchers.

