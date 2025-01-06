About

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon, founded in 1946, inspires individuals to explore their family history. As an all-volunteer organization, they offer a vast research library and nearly 200 free classes and special interest groups annually, providing abundant resources for researchers worldwide.

Mission

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon's mission is to inspire and empower every person to discover and engage with their family history. GFO promotes genealogy, educates those interested in family history and provides resources for researchers.