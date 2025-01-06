General Association Of Regular Baptist Churches
General Association Of Regular Baptist Churches
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Regular Baptist Press
Offering theologically sound resources to help churches make disciples.
Generate
Equipping churches and leaders with grants, consultation, and coaching.
GARBC International
Supporting gospel-centered churches and ministries around the world.
Chaplaincy
Providing chaplaincy endorsements for military and civilian chaplains.
About
General Association Of Regular Baptist Churches
Founded in
1971
EIN
953201668
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
51 W FOOTHILL BLVD SN LUIS OBISP, California 93405-7823 United States
Website
www.garbc.org
Phone
(847)-843-1600
Email address
-
About
The General Association of Regular Baptist Churches (GARBC), est. 1932, unites independent Baptist churches sharing common convictions. Born from the Baptist Bible Union, it promotes fellowship, biblical ministry, and global outreach while upholding conservative Baptist principles. GARBC assists churches in fulfilling the Great Commission through cooperative efforts.
Mission
The GARBC is a partnership of Baptist churches making disciples through healthy local churches since 1932. They voluntarily partner for fellowship, witness, and ministry.
What $2,100 could fund instead: