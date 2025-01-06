About

The General Association of Regular Baptist Churches (GARBC), est. 1932, unites independent Baptist churches sharing common convictions. Born from the Baptist Bible Union, it promotes fellowship, biblical ministry, and global outreach while upholding conservative Baptist principles. GARBC assists churches in fulfilling the Great Commission through cooperative efforts.

Mission

The GARBC is a partnership of Baptist churches making disciples through healthy local churches since 1932. They voluntarily partner for fellowship, witness, and ministry.