General Federation Of Womens Clubs The Oregon City Womans Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Little Library
Provides access to books for the community through a small, public bookcase.
Brick at the Plaza
Fundraising activity involving personalized bricks at a local plaza.
Past President's Flowers
An activity involving flowers, possibly for honoring past presidents.
Food Donations
Collects and donates food to support those in need in the community.
Founded in
1989
EIN
936024504
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 2102 OREGON CITY, Oregon 97045-0058 United States
Website
oregoncitywomansclub.org
Phone
-
Email address
The Oregon City Woman's Club, established in 1903 and part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), supports civic and social service organizations in Oregon City through fundraising and events. They focus on community donations and projects.
Mission
Dedicated to community improvement, we raise funds to support child welfare and scholarships.
City
State
