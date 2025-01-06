Gentle Barn Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Cow Hug Therapy® (Wildfire Support)
Offers healing through the embrace of gentle cows, available to those displaced by wildfires.
Public Sunday (Wildfire Support)
Invites those affected by wildfires to find healing among the animals on open Sundays.
About
Gentle Barn Foundation
Founded in
2000
EIN
954776451
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
15825 SIERRA HWY SANTA CLARITA, California 91390-4731 United States
Website
www.gentlebarn.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1999, The Gentle Barn is a national nonprofit sanctuary and animal rescue that teaches kindness and compassion to animals, each other, and our planet. They rescue abused animals, providing a safe haven and recovery. The Gentle Barn offers programs like cow hug therapy and welcomes visitors to connect with animals, inspiring reverence for all life. They've saved thousands of animals and hosted nearly a million people.
Mission
The Gentle Barn rescues, rehabilitates, and gives sanctuary to abused animals to teach people reverence for life.
{Similar 1}
