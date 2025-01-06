About

The Geos Institute, founded in 1993 in Ashland, OR, helps communities build resilience to climate change. They develop innovative systems and provide support services to address the climate crisis, focusing on equitable solutions regardless of location, size, or wealth. Their work involves climate resilience planning and science-based strategies.

Mission

They envision a world with climate resilient communities, flourishing ecosystems, and equitable societies. They help communities build climate resilience using science and local knowledge.