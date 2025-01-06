Geos Institute
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
ClimateWise
Helping communities respond to climate change effectively and beneficially for the long term.
Climate Ready Communities
Assisting small to medium sized communities in creating climate resilience plans using a "Do-It-Yourself" approach.
Climate Ready America
Helping communities implement strategies to adapt to climate change and address greenhouse gas emissions.
About
Geos Institute
Founded in
1993
EIN
930880205
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
84 FOURTH ST ASHLAND, Oregon 97520-2150 United States
Website
geosinstitute.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Geos Institute, founded in 1993 in Ashland, OR, helps communities build resilience to climate change. They develop innovative systems and provide support services to address the climate crisis, focusing on equitable solutions regardless of location, size, or wealth. Their work involves climate resilience planning and science-based strategies.
Mission
They envision a world with climate resilient communities, flourishing ecosystems, and equitable societies. They help communities build climate resilience using science and local knowledge.
