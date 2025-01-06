powered by 
Geos Institute

 — 
Build climate resilience regardless of location, size, or wealth.
Events of 

Geos Institute

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Geos Institute
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Geos Institute
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Geos Institute
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Geos Institute

100% of your purchase supports 
Geos Institute
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Geos Institute

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

ClimateWise

Helping communities respond to climate change effectively and beneficially for the long term.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Climate Ready Communities

Assisting small to medium sized communities in creating climate resilience plans using a "Do-It-Yourself" approach.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Climate Ready America

Helping communities implement strategies to adapt to climate change and address greenhouse gas emissions.

About

Geos Institute

Founded in

1993

EIN

930880205

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

84 FOURTH ST ASHLAND, Oregon 97520-2150 United States

Website

geosinstitute.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Geos Institute
About

The Geos Institute, founded in 1993 in Ashland, OR, helps communities build resilience to climate change. They develop innovative systems and provide support services to address the climate crisis, focusing on equitable solutions regardless of location, size, or wealth. Their work involves climate resilience planning and science-based strategies.

Mission

They envision a world with climate resilient communities, flourishing ecosystems, and equitable societies. They help communities build climate resilience using science and local knowledge.

