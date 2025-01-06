German American School Palo Alto
German American School Palo Alto
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Saturday School
Immersion-based German language program for children (K-12) and adults, meeting on Saturday mornings.
Tutoring
Individualized German language tutoring for students of all ages and skill levels.
About
German American School Palo Alto
Founded in
1974
EIN
941752911
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
728 LAUREL AVE MENLO PARK, California 94025-2505 United States
Website
www.gaspa-ca.org
Phone
(650)-200-3464
Email address
About
Mission
German American School Palo Alto brings together the Menlo Park community to promote German language and culture, enriching students through immersive educational experiences.
