The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Scholarship Program at Montgomery College
Provides gap emergency funds to Montgomery College students when other financial aid doesn't cover tuition costs.
Professional and Workforce Development Programs
Supports educational programs for entrepreneurs and professional development for early- and mid-career professionals.
Community Involvement & Partnerships
Engages and supports the Upcounty small business community through place-making initiatives and partnerships.
About
Founded in
2023
EIN
923563139
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
910 CLOPPER ROAD SUITE 205N GAITHERSBURG, Maryland 20878-1361 United States
Website
www.ggchamber.org
Phone
(301)-840-1400
Email address
About
The GGCC Community Foundation, founded in 2023, focuses on professional & workforce development, and community involvement in Upper Montgomery County. It supports programs through fundraising efforts.
Mission
The GGCC Community Foundation supports community engagement work relevant to the Montgomery County Upcounty small business community, with an emphasis in professional development and workforce development.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
