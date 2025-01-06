Ghent District Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Development
Working to prevent blight, promote inclusion and diversity, and preserve the Ghent Historic Corridor.
Entrepreneurial Support
Supporting underprivileged entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses within the Ghent District.
About
Ghent District Foundation
Founded in
2021
EIN
920745864
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
301 W 21ST ST NORFOLK, Virginia 23517-2112 United States
Website
www.ghentdistrictfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Ghent District Foundation, founded in 2021, supports the Ghent District, ensuring a thriving community. An all-volunteer organization, it focuses on preventing blight, supporting underprivileged entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses, fostering inclusion, and preserving the Ghent Historic Corridor.
Mission
The Ghent District Foundation's goals are to prevent blight, support underprivileged entrepreneurs and minority businesses, support inclusion and diversity, and preserve the Ghent Historic Corridor.
What $2,100 could fund instead: