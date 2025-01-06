About

The Ghent District Foundation, founded in 2021, supports the Ghent District, ensuring a thriving community. An all-volunteer organization, it focuses on preventing blight, supporting underprivileged entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses, fostering inclusion, and preserving the Ghent Historic Corridor.

Mission

The Ghent District Foundation's goals are to prevent blight, support underprivileged entrepreneurs and minority businesses, support inclusion and diversity, and preserve the Ghent Historic Corridor.