Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Event Search
Find local Girl Scout events like camping, workshops, and training.
Badge & Patch Program
Participate in activities to learn about the world and earn badges and patches.
Outdoors & Camp
Explore the outdoors and develop life skills at Girl Scout camps.
Wellness Puzzle
Participate in activities focused on exploration, curiosity, purpose, and friendship to earn a badge.
Founded in
1951
EIN
926000179
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
2000 W INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT RD SUI ANCHORAGE, Alaska 99502-1117 United States
Website
www.girlscoutsalaska.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Girl Scouts of Alaska, founded in 1951, is the only leadership development program focused exclusively on girls in Alaska. They build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place through skill-building workshops, outdoor adventures, and community involvement.
Mission
Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.
