Girls Middle School
Donate to
Girls Middle School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Girls Middle School
Shop to support
Girls Middle School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Girls Middle School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Entrepreneurial Program
Seventh-grade students design, manufacture, and market a novel physical product, launching a small company with seed funding and presenting to Silicon Valley investors.
About
Girls Middle School
Founded in
1997
EIN
943253594
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > Private Schools
Address
3400 W BAYSHORE RD PALO ALTO, California 94303-4227 United States
Website
www.girlsms.org
Phone
(650)-968-8338
Email address
-
About
The Girls' Middle School (GMS), founded in 1998 by Kathleen Bennett, educates girls during adolescence, fostering academic growth in an inclusive environment. GMS empowers girls to discover their strengths and express their voices while respecting others' contributions.
Mission
We create an inclusive environment where academic growth is nourished; a GMS girl discovers her strengths and expresses her voice while respecting the contributions of others.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: