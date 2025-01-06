Give A Hand Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Emergency Medical Support

Provides medical assistance to needy individuals and underprivileged children in the community.

‍

Children & Youth Development

Focuses on developing children and youth through community engagement and various initiatives.

‍

Supporting Transgender

Empowers transgenders by offering employment opportunities to help them achieve a better standard of living.

‍

Food Distribution

Offers food to street dwellers and other needy people, working to ensure no one goes to sleep hungry.

‍