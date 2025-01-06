Give A Hand Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Emergency Medical Support
Provides medical assistance to needy individuals and underprivileged children in the community.
Children & Youth Development
Focuses on developing children and youth through community engagement and various initiatives.
Supporting Transgender
Empowers transgenders by offering employment opportunities to help them achieve a better standard of living.
Food Distribution
Offers food to street dwellers and other needy people, working to ensure no one goes to sleep hungry.
Founded in
2024
EIN
933858693
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
11845 SW 216TH ST MIAMI, Florida 33170-2938 United States
Website
www.giveahandfoundation.org
Phone
(919)-840-155589
Email address
GIVE A HAND FOUNDATION INC, founded in 2024, is dedicated to helping children by providing basic education, nutrition, and medical treatment. The organization aims to alleviate the miserable conditions of children, fighting child labor, crime, and malnutrition.
Mission
Give a Hand makes it easier to fundraise for things that matter most, no matter how big or small.
