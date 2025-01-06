powered by 
 This profile hasn't been claimed. 
Glaucoma Research Foundation

 — 
Cure glaucoma & restore vision through research.
 This profile hasn't been claimed. 
Events of 

Glaucoma Research Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Glaucoma Research Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Glaucoma Research Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Glaucoma Research Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Glaucoma Research Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
Glaucoma Research Foundation
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Glaucoma Research Foundation

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Catalyst for a Cure

A collaborative research initiative bringing together top scientists to accelerate the discovery of new glaucoma treatments and a cure.

Shaffer Grants for Innovative Glaucoma Research

Provides one-year grants to scientists and clinicians for high-impact clinical, epidemiological, and laboratory research projects.

Treatment Accelerator Initiative

Funds and resources to advance novel therapies from the lab to patient care, accelerating the development of sight-saving treatments.

Glaucoma Patient Summit

An annual event highlighting advances in treatment and offering practical information to help people understand and live with glaucoma.

About

Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in

1978

EIN

942495035

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

251 POST STREET STE 600 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94108-0000 United States

Website

glaucoma.org

Phone

(415)-986-3162

Email address

[email protected]

Glaucoma Research Foundation
About

The Glaucoma Research Foundation, founded in 1978, is dedicated to curing glaucoma and restoring vision through innovative research. For over 45 years, they've funded research and provided education. Their vision is a future free from glaucoma.

Mission

The Glaucoma Research Foundation's mission is to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. For more than 40 years, they have funded research worldwide and served as a leading information source for patients and their families.

