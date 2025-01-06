Glaucoma Research Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Catalyst for a Cure
A collaborative research initiative bringing together top scientists to accelerate the discovery of new glaucoma treatments and a cure.
Shaffer Grants for Innovative Glaucoma Research
Provides one-year grants to scientists and clinicians for high-impact clinical, epidemiological, and laboratory research projects.
Treatment Accelerator Initiative
Funds and resources to advance novel therapies from the lab to patient care, accelerating the development of sight-saving treatments.
Glaucoma Patient Summit
An annual event highlighting advances in treatment and offering practical information to help people understand and live with glaucoma.
Founded in
1978
EIN
942495035
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
251 POST STREET STE 600 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94108-0000 United States
Website
glaucoma.org
Phone
(415)-986-3162
Email address
The Glaucoma Research Foundation, founded in 1978, is dedicated to curing glaucoma and restoring vision through innovative research. For over 45 years, they've funded research and provided education. Their vision is a future free from glaucoma.
The Glaucoma Research Foundation's mission is to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. For more than 40 years, they have funded research worldwide and served as a leading information source for patients and their families.
