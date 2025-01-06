Glenwood Together
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Glenwood Together
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Coffee & WIFI
Free coffee and WIFI available during opening hours.
After School Drop In
A safe place for neighborhood kids to hang out and get help with homework.
Soccer in the Park
Organized soccer games in the park.
Grown Up Bingo
Bingo games for adults.
About
Glenwood Together
Founded in
2023
EIN
922299142
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
1310 GLENWOOD AVE GREENSBORO, North Carolina 27403-3532 United States
Website
www.glenwoodtogether.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Glenwood Together, founded in 2023 in Greensboro, NC, connects neighbors, offering resources and opportunities to give, receive, and serve, strengthening community bonds. They offer a community hub with free wifi, computer access, and family/youth programming.
Mission
Glenwood Together connects neighbors with opportunities to give, receive, and serve one another, strengthening the bonds of our community.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: