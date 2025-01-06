About

Global Pathways Foundation, founded in 2024, is dedicated to spreading hope, education, and spiritual growth through innovative tools and accessible resources. Their vision is rooted in Kingdom education for every child, everywhere, with a heart for children of all nations. They build tools that inspire and educate, expanding access to education and deepening spiritual engagement worldwide.

Mission

GLOBAL PATHWAYS FOUNDATION serves Ellington, Connecticut, working to create positive change by building bridges and fostering opportunities locally and beyond.