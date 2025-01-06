Global Pathways Foundation
Donate to
Global Pathways Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Global Pathways Foundation
Shop to support
Global Pathways Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Global Pathways Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Global Pathways Academy
Provides high school courses in core subjects like Math, Science, English, and Global Studies to foster critical thinking.
About
Global Pathways Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
923671640
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
31B FROG HOLLOW RD ELLINGTON, Connecticut 06029-3210 United States
Website
globalpathways.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Global Pathways Foundation, founded in 2024, is dedicated to spreading hope, education, and spiritual growth through innovative tools and accessible resources. Their vision is rooted in Kingdom education for every child, everywhere, with a heart for children of all nations. They build tools that inspire and educate, expanding access to education and deepening spiritual engagement worldwide.
Mission
GLOBAL PATHWAYS FOUNDATION serves Ellington, Connecticut, working to create positive change by building bridges and fostering opportunities locally and beyond.
Looking for other organizations in
Connecticut, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: