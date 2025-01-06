{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Youth and Family Support

The Globe Life Foundation supports initiatives focused on youth and families in the communities they serve.

‍

Support for Seniors

The Globe Life Foundation provides support to programs and initiatives that benefit senior citizens.

‍

Education Initiatives

The Globe Life Foundation is involved in supporting educational programs within their communities.

‍

Health Initiatives

The Globe Life Foundation supports various health-related initiatives.

‍