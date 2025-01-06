Globe Life Foundation
Donate to
Globe Life Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Globe Life Foundation
Shop to support
Globe Life Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Globe Life Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth and Family Support
The Globe Life Foundation supports initiatives focused on youth and families in the communities they serve.
Support for Seniors
The Globe Life Foundation provides support to programs and initiatives that benefit senior citizens.
Education Initiatives
The Globe Life Foundation is involved in supporting educational programs within their communities.
Health Initiatives
The Globe Life Foundation supports various health-related initiatives.
About
Globe Life Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
934931186
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
3700 S STONEBRIDGE DR MCKINNEY, Texas 75070-5934 United States
Website
home.globelifeinsurance.com
Phone
(800)-831-1200
Email address
-
About
The Globe Life Foundation, founded in 2024, builds long-term relationships with charitable partners. Its mission is to help families 'Make Tomorrow Better' by protecting their financial future and supporting communities through initiatives focused on youth, family, education, health, veterans, and the military.
Mission
We work to protect their financial future.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: