The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Adventure Club
A weekly program for children (K-5th grade) focused on Bible memorization and teaching the truth of God's Word through fun activities.
Equipping Classes
Sunday morning classes for adults, young adults, and children to learn and grow in their faith.
Youth Ministry (DISCIPLE)
A program for high school students (ages 14-18) to grow in their faith through Bible teaching, small group discussion, and fellowship.
Junior High Ministry (DISCIPLE)
A ministry for students in grades 6-8, focused on growing in God's Word and following Jesus Christ together.
1972
942653401
501(c)(3)
Churches
3800 N SHINGLE RD SHINGLE SPGS, California 95682-9495 United States
www.gcb.church
(530)-677-4122
Gold Country Baptist Church, founded in 1972 in Shingle Springs, CA, is devoted to teaching and fellowship, and is a place of prayer and care, truth and love. They aim to create a welcoming community centered around faith and worship.
Mission
Gold Country Baptist Church brings people together in Shingle Springs, California, fostering faith and connection within the local community. Visit www.gcb.church to learn more.
