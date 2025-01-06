Gold Country Baptist Church

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Adventure Club

A weekly program for children (K-5th grade) focused on Bible memorization and teaching the truth of God's Word through fun activities.

Equipping Classes

Sunday morning classes for adults, young adults, and children to learn and grow in their faith.

Youth Ministry (DISCIPLE)

A program for high school students (ages 14-18) to grow in their faith through Bible teaching, small group discussion, and fellowship.

Junior High Ministry (DISCIPLE)

A ministry for students in grades 6-8, focused on growing in God's Word and following Jesus Christ together.

