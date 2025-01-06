Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Education and Youth Programs
Offers youth leadership programs in partnership with the National Park Service and the Presidio Trust.
Alcatraz Gardens Stewardship Program
Preserves and maintains the historic gardens on Alcatraz, once tended by residents, using volunteers and organic practices.
About
Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy
Founded in
1985
EIN
942781708
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection/Conservation Groups
Address
BUILDING 201 FORT MASON SAN FRANCISCO, California 94123-0000 United States
Website
www.parksconservancy.org
Phone
(415)-561-3000
Email address
About
The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, founded in 1981, preserves the Golden Gate National Parks, enhances visitor experiences, and builds a community dedicated to conserving the parks for the future. It supports the Golden Gate National Recreation Area through conservation, education, and volunteer programs.
Mission
The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy preserves the Golden Gate National Parks, enhances the park visitor experience, and builds a community dedicated to conserving the parks for the future.
