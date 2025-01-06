About

The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, founded in 1981, preserves the Golden Gate National Parks, enhances visitor experiences, and builds a community dedicated to conserving the parks for the future. It supports the Golden Gate National Recreation Area through conservation, education, and volunteer programs.

Mission

The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy preserves the Golden Gate National Parks, enhances the park visitor experience, and builds a community dedicated to conserving the parks for the future.