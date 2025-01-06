Golden Gate Swiss Club
Golden Gate Swiss Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Golden Gate Swiss Club
Golden Gate Swiss Club
Golden Gate Swiss Club
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cultural Events
Celebrates Swiss culture through events like traditional fondue, spring hikes with bratwurst, Swiss National Day celebrations, and outdoor raclette.
Swiss Kids Camp
Offers a unique seasonal kids camp experience.
Membership Activities
Provides exclusive social activities and events for all age groups.
Golden Gate Swiss Club
Founded in
1969
EIN
946181302
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
1004 TERRACINA DR EL DORADO HLS, California 95762-5424 United States
Website
goldengateswissclub.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
Mission
At Golden Gate Swiss Club, our mission is to bring people together and foster meaningful connections through a variety of social activities and events.

