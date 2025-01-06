Golden Qi Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Therapeutic Massage and Support for Seniors
Provides free therapeutic massage and support to senior citizens aged sixty-five years and older to enhance their overall health and quality of life.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922640498
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness > Support Groups > Senior Support Services
Address
6319 BIENVENUE STREET NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana 70117-0000 United States
Website
thegoldenqifoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Golden Qi Foundation, founded in 2023, provides free therapeutic massage and support to senior citizens aged sixty-five and older in Louisiana. Their mission is to enhance the overall health and quality of life for seniors through massage therapy.
Mission
The Golden Qi Foundation provides free therapeutic massage and support for senior citizens aged sixty-five years and older to enhance their overall health and quality of life.
{Similar 1}
