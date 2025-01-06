Gonzo Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Political Debates
The Gonzo Foundation hosts political debates in conjunction with local Grassroots TV.
After-School Programs
The Gonzo Foundation supports after-school programs for area students.
University Endowments
The Foundation contributes to University endowments to help journalism students.
About
Gonzo Foundation
Founded in
2009
EIN
943436075
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Heritage & Education
Address
PO BOX 220 WOODY CREEK, Colorado 81656-0220 United States
Website
www.thegonzofoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Gonzo Foundation, founded in 2009, promotes literature, journalism, and political activism through the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson. It was founded by Anita Thompson and is based in Woody Creek, CO.
Mission
The Gonzo Foundation is a non-profit organization created to promote literature, journalism and political activism through the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson.
{Similar 1}
