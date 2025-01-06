Good News Unlimited
Donate to
Good News Unlimited
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Good News Unlimited
Shop to support
Good News Unlimited
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Good News Unlimited
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Becoming A Follower of Jesus Course
A free online course to study at your own pace and learn about Christianity.
Unlimited Reading Plans
Reading plans to help deepen your understanding of faith.
Gospel Life Training Programme
A training program focused on Gospel Life.
Daily Devotion
Daily devotionals with positive and spiritual text messages.
About
Good News Unlimited
Founded in
1978
EIN
942466560
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
2647 FLORADALE WAY LINCOLN, California 95648-2458 United States
Website
goodnewsunlimited.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Good News Unlimited, founded in 1978, is a Christian media ministry dedicated to spreading the Gospel through simple, accessible content. Their mission is to share the message of Jesus Christ effectively worldwide, using clear and uncomplicated means. Originally started in northern California by Dr. Desmond Ford, GNU aims to make the Gospel easily understood.
Mission
GOOD NEWS UNLIMITED brings uplifting messages and inspiration to the Lincoln, California community, connecting people with positive news and encouragement.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: