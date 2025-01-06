Goose Hollow Foothills League
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Bylaws Committee
Addresses questions about the GHFL bylaws and suggests amendments to improve clarity and practice.
Election Committee
Confirms the number of GHFL Board openings each year and vets nominees for elections.
Membership Committee
Ensures the integrity of the GHFL membership registry.
Public Safety, Parking & Transportation Committee
Enhances the livability of Goose Hollow by addressing crime, parking, transportation, and other livability issues.
1977
930675159
501(c)(3)
Community Centers
434 NW 6TH AVE STE 202 PORTLAND, Oregon 97209-3651 United States
www.goosehollow.org
(503)-823-4288
The Goose Hollow Foothills League, established in the 1970s, is a neighborhood association in Portland, Oregon. It hosts four historic residential communities and organizes events such as the Goose Hollow Days Street Festival.
Mission
The Goose Hollow Foothills League enhances the livability of the Goose Hollow neighborhood through organized communication and community involvement.
What $2,100 could fund instead: