Gospel Recordings

Founded in
1945
EIN
956539977
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
16131 N VERNON DR TUCSON, Arizona 85739-9395 United States
Website
www.globalrecordingsusa.org
Phone
(520)-395-13998884447872
Email address
About
Global Recordings Network, founded in 1939, records and distributes gospel messages in over 6,300 languages. They equip mission organizations by providing accessible audio/audio-visual recorded resources, telling the story of Jesus in every language. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, GRN creates, preserves, and distributes audio recordings of Bible stories.
Mission
Global Recordings Network effectively communicates the Good News of Jesus Christ through audio and audio-visual materials in every language, in partnership with the church.
