Gospel Recordings

About

Global Recordings Network, founded in 1939, records and distributes gospel messages in over 6,300 languages. They equip mission organizations by providing accessible audio/audio-visual recorded resources, telling the story of Jesus in every language. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, GRN creates, preserves, and distributes audio recordings of Bible stories.

Mission

Global Recordings Network effectively communicates the Good News of Jesus Christ through audio and audio-visual materials in every language, in partnership with the church.