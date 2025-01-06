Govern For California Foundation
Govern For California Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Countering Special Interest Influence
Working to counter special interest influence over California governments through political philanthropy.
Govern For California Foundation
2023
EIN 923875193
501(c)(3)
Advocacy & Rights
2350 KERNER BLVD STE 250 SAN RAFAEL, California 94901-5596 United States
www.governforcalifornia.org
Govern For California Foundation is a political philanthropy established in 2023 that works to counter special interest influence over California governments.
Govern For California is a political philanthropy that works to counter special interest influence over California governments.
