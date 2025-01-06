Gow School Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Reconstructive Language Program
A core reading program designed to help students with dyslexia and similar language-based learning disabilities.
Summer Program
A five-week summer program for students ages 8-16 with learning differences, offering academics, activities, and weekend fun.
About
Gow School Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
933698147
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2491 EMERY RD SOUTH WALES, New York 14139-9408 United States
Website
www.gow.org
Phone
(716)-652-3450
Email address
-
About
Mission
The Gow School helps students with language-based learning differences develop skills and confidence to succeed in higher education and beyond, becoming creative, compassionate adults.
What $2,100 could fund instead: