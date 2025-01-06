This profile hasn’t been claimed.

About

Grace Cascade Christian Schools in Medford, OR, offers Christ-centered K-12 education, fostering spiritual maturity, godly character, scholarship, and selfless service. Founded in 1983, the school aims to educate students in a Christ-centered atmosphere while pursuing academic excellence and personal character development.

Mission

GRACE CASCADE CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS serves Medford, Oregon, by providing a supportive Christian educational environment where students can grow academically and personally.