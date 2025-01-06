Grace Cascade Christian Schools
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Early Learning Program
State-certified program for young children, focusing on interactive learning and exploration of language, math, and literacy.
Founded in
1983
EIN
930817076
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Religious Educational Institutions
Address
855 CHEVY WAY MEDFORD, Oregon 97504-4007 United States
Website
www.gracechristian.org
Phone
(541)-772-0606
Email address
Grace Cascade Christian Schools in Medford, OR, offers Christ-centered K-12 education, fostering spiritual maturity, godly character, scholarship, and selfless service. Founded in 1983, the school aims to educate students in a Christ-centered atmosphere while pursuing academic excellence and personal character development.
Mission
GRACE CASCADE CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS serves Medford, Oregon, by providing a supportive Christian educational environment where students can grow academically and personally.
