Grace Community Church Of Los Angeles

About

Grace Community Church, led by Pastor John MacArthur, is a non-denominational evangelical church founded in 1956. Located in Sun Valley, CA, the church focuses on biblical teaching and application. They offer various ministries and resources to encourage worship and spiritual growth.

Mission

Grace Community Church's mission is to glorify God by proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit, for the salvation of the lost and edification of the church.