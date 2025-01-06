Grace Community Church Of Los Angeles
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
High School (180)
A ministry for high school students, meeting on Sundays.
Middle School (Xchange)
A ministry for middle school students, meeting on Sundays.
Home Bible Studies
Small group gatherings for fellowship, learning, prayer, and mutual support facilitated by leaders.
Founded in
1990
EIN
953880155
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
8343 STEWART AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90045-2748 United States
Website
www.gracechurch.org
Phone
(818)-909-5500
Email address
-
About
Grace Community Church, led by Pastor John MacArthur, is a non-denominational evangelical church founded in 1956. Located in Sun Valley, CA, the church focuses on biblical teaching and application. They offer various ministries and resources to encourage worship and spiritual growth.
Mission
Grace Community Church's mission is to glorify God by proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit, for the salvation of the lost and edification of the church.
