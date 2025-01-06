powered by 
Support 

Grace Community Church Of Riverside California

 — 
Draw you closer to God.
Events of 

Grace Community Church Of Riverside California

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Grace Community Church Of Riverside California
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Grace Community Church Of Riverside California
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Grace Community Church Of Riverside California
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Grace Community Church Of Riverside California

100% of your purchase supports 
Grace Community Church Of Riverside California
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Grace Community Church Of Riverside California

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Grace Kids

Sunday services and Wednesday evening programs for children nursery through 6th grade.

Jr. High Ministry

Programs and events designed for 7th and 8th grade students to grow as followers of Jesus.

High School Ministry

Opportunities for high school students to connect with the church through worship, teaching, service, and fun events.

Student Internship Program

A program that gives students the opportunity to participate in ministry under the guidance of adult mentors.

About

Grace Community Church Of Riverside California

Founded in

1981

EIN

953551422

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based > Churches

Address

4247 VAN BUREN BLVD RIVERSIDE, California 92503-2603 United States

Website

www.gccriverside.com

Phone

(951)-352-8685

Email address

[email protected]

Grace Community Church Of Riverside California
About

Grace Community Church of Riverside, founded in 1981, is a biblically-based and family-focused church. They are dedicated to teaching the word of God. Located in Riverside, CA, they offer Sunday services and various programs.

Mission

Weekend services designed to draw you closer to God no matter your age or background through music, giving, prayer and clear Bible teaching.

