Grace Community Church Of Riverside California
Grace Community Church Of Riverside California
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Grace Kids
Sunday services and Wednesday evening programs for children nursery through 6th grade.
Jr. High Ministry
Programs and events designed for 7th and 8th grade students to grow as followers of Jesus.
High School Ministry
Opportunities for high school students to connect with the church through worship, teaching, service, and fun events.
Student Internship Program
A program that gives students the opportunity to participate in ministry under the guidance of adult mentors.
About
Grace Community Church Of Riverside California
Founded in
1981
EIN
953551422
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
4247 VAN BUREN BLVD RIVERSIDE, California 92503-2603 United States
Website
www.gccriverside.com
Phone
(951)-352-8685
Email address
About
Grace Community Church of Riverside, founded in 1981, is a biblically-based and family-focused church. They are dedicated to teaching the word of God. Located in Riverside, CA, they offer Sunday services and various programs.
Mission
Weekend services designed to draw you closer to God no matter your age or background through music, giving, prayer and clear Bible teaching.
