About

Grand View Baptist Church in Beavercreek, OR, established in 1984, is a friendly, family-oriented church with a commitment to Bible truth. They strive to help people experience the power of Jesus through worship and community outreach. The church endeavors to hold on to Bible-based preaching, singing, and a friendly atmosphere.

Mission

Grand View Baptist Church of Oregon City Oregon welcomes and serves the Beavercreek community, offering a caring space for connection, support, and spiritual growth.