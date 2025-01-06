Grand View Baptist Church Of Oregon City Oregon
Donate to
Grand View Baptist Church Of Oregon City Oregon
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Grand View Baptist Church Of Oregon City Oregon
Shop to support
Grand View Baptist Church Of Oregon City Oregon
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Grand View Baptist Church Of Oregon City Oregon
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
AWANA Kids Club
A Wednesday evening program for kids aged 2 years through 5th grade, focused on Bible lessons, songs, and scripture memorization.
Youth Group
Offers teens summer camps, youth conferences, outreach opportunities, and regular activities.
Connection Groups
Provides various classes and opportunities for adults to connect and grow in their faith.
About
Grand View Baptist Church Of Oregon City Oregon
Founded in
2000
EIN
930985880
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
14855 S LELAND RD BEAVERCREEK, Oregon 97004-9681 United States
Website
grandviewcares.com
Phone
(503)-632-8100
Email address
About
Grand View Baptist Church in Beavercreek, OR, established in 1984, is a friendly, family-oriented church with a commitment to Bible truth. They strive to help people experience the power of Jesus through worship and community outreach. The church endeavors to hold on to Bible-based preaching, singing, and a friendly atmosphere.
Mission
Grand View Baptist Church of Oregon City Oregon welcomes and serves the Beavercreek community, offering a caring space for connection, support, and spiritual growth.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: