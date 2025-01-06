Granite Bay Flycasters
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fisheries Conservation
Promotes awareness and education in the local community about conserving fish and water resources.
Golden Trout Program
A skills/knowledge development program with fly fishing and conservation activities.
Fly Fishing Education
Offers classes and workshops such as fly tying, rod building, and casting clinics.
About
Granite Bay Flycasters
Founded in
1999
EIN
943038242
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
8757 AUBURN FOLSOM RD UNIT 2842 GRANITE BAY, California 95746-0384 United States
Website
gbflycasters.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Granite Bay Flycasters, founded in 1999, is a nonprofit, family-oriented club dedicated to fisheries conservation and promoting catch and release fly fishing. They focus on education, community, and preserving the sport for future generations.
Mission
A nonprofit, family oriented club organized to promote fisheries conservation, catch and release fly fishing, and related crafts and skills.


