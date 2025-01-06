Great Iowa Nurses
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Great Iowa Nurses Recognition
Recognizes Iowa nurses who demonstrate excellence in patient care, leadership, and commitment to improving healthcare in their communities.
About
Great Iowa Nurses
Founded in
2023
EIN
932773084
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1111 DUFF AVE AMES, Iowa 50010-5745 United States
Website
greatiowanurses.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Great Iowa Nurses, founded in 2023, is a non-profit dedicated to honoring nurses in Iowa. The program recognizes nurses who demonstrate exceptional qualities and go beyond their expected duties.
Mission
Great Iowa Nurses recognizes nurses who routinely go above and beyond, taking that extra step to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients, spotlighting efforts beyond normal duties.
