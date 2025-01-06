Greater Barrington Community Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Grants
Enhancing quality of life in the Greater Barrington area through grants focused on education, community development, and cultural welfare.
About
Greater Barrington Community Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
934304522
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 363 BARRINGTON, New Hampshire 03825-0363 United States
Website
greaterbcf.org
Phone
74803825
Email address
-
About
The Greater Barrington Community Foundation enhances life quality in the Greater Barrington area, focusing on education, community development, and cultural welfare. It was founded in 2023.
Mission
Focusing on education, community development, and promoting cultural welfare in the Greater Barrington Area.
Looking for other organizations in
New Hampshire, United States
?
