Greater Mcminnville Chamber Of Commerce
Donate to
Greater Mcminnville Chamber Of Commerce
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Greater Mcminnville Chamber Of Commerce
Shop to support
Greater Mcminnville Chamber Of Commerce
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Greater Mcminnville Chamber Of Commerce
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Leadership MAC
A 10-month interactive program preparing business people to meet community challenges.
About
Greater Mcminnville Chamber Of Commerce
Founded in
1980
EIN
930223400
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
319 NE 5TH ST MCMINNVILLE, Oregon 97128-4701 United States
Website
mcminnville.org
Phone
(503)-472-6196
Email address
About
The Greater McMinnville Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1980, supports a strong local economy to create a thriving, sustainable community. As the premier resource for business, they offer programs, services, advocacy, and networking opportunities.
Mission
Greater McMinnville Chamber of Commerce connects and supports McMinnville businesses, fostering a thriving local economy and vibrant community spirit.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: