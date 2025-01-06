Greater San Diego Business Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Networking Groups
Opportunities to connect with other business professionals in the San Diego area.
Business Promotional Opportunities
Ways to promote your business through SDEBA's channels.
Educational Programs
Educational resources and programs to help businesses grow and succeed.
Social Activities
Social events and activities for members to connect and build relationships.
Founded in
1980
EIN
953434101
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 33848 SAN DIEGO, California 92163-3848 United States
Website
www.sdeba.org
Phone
(619)-296-4543
Email address
About
Founded in 1979, the San Diego Equality Business Association (SDEBA) champions diversity and economic empowerment as the second-oldest LGBTQ+ business chamber in the U.S. SDEBA supports diverse businesses through LGBTQ+ ownership, workforce equality, and informed consumer engagement, fostering an inclusive economy where diversity thrives.
Mission
GREATER SAN DIEGO BUSINESS ASSOCIATION INC connects and supports businesses throughout San Diego, fostering a vibrant and collaborative local business community.
