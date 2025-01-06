About

Founded in 1979, the San Diego Equality Business Association (SDEBA) champions diversity and economic empowerment as the second-oldest LGBTQ+ business chamber in the U.S. SDEBA supports diverse businesses through LGBTQ+ ownership, workforce equality, and informed consumer engagement, fostering an inclusive economy where diversity thrives.

Mission

GREATER SAN DIEGO BUSINESS ASSOCIATION INC connects and supports businesses throughout San Diego, fostering a vibrant and collaborative local business community.