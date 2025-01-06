Greater Whittier Area American Association Of University Women
Greater Whittier Area American Association Of University Women
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Greater Whittier Area American Association Of University Women
Greater Whittier Area American Association Of University Women
Greater Whittier Area American Association Of University Women
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
College Scholarships
Provides scholarships to community college graduates pursuing bachelor's degrees at a university or college.
Math/Science Grants for Teachers
Offers grants to middle school teachers for math and science projects in their classrooms.
About
Greater Whittier Area American Association Of University Women
Founded in
1999
EIN
954763492
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
PO BOX 5333 WHITTIER, California 90607-0000 United States
Website
whittier-ca.aauw.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Greater Whittier Area AAUW, founded in 1999, empowers women and girls through education. They provide college scholarships to community college graduates pursuing bachelor's degrees and offer math/science grants to middle school teachers. Their focus is advancing gender equity through research, education, and advocacy.
Mission
Greater Whittier Area American Association of University Women supports and uplifts women through education, advocacy, and community engagement in the Whittier, California region.
