About

The Greater Whittier Area AAUW, founded in 1999, empowers women and girls through education. They provide college scholarships to community college graduates pursuing bachelor's degrees and offer math/science grants to middle school teachers. Their focus is advancing gender equity through research, education, and advocacy.

Mission

Greater Whittier Area American Association of University Women supports and uplifts women through education, advocacy, and community engagement in the Whittier, California region.