Greenpeace Fund
Donate to
Greenpeace Fund
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Greenpeace Fund
Shop to support
Greenpeace Fund
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Greenpeace Fund
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Environmental Protection & Education
Halting environmental destruction and promoting solutions for future generations through public education and grants to environmental organizations.
About
Greenpeace Fund
Founded in
1979
EIN
953313195
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental & Animal Welfare
Address
1300 EYE STREET NW SUITE 1100 EAST WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20005-3324 United States
Website
greenpeacefund.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1979, Greenpeace Fund supports Greenpeace USA's campaigns through research, public education, and grants for environmental advocacy. Greenpeace's mission is to halt environmental destruction and promote solutions for future generations. They address issues like climate change, deforestation, and ocean pollution, advocating for systemic change to protect the planet.
Mission
GREENPEACE FUND INC advances environmental causes from Washington, DC, supporting impactful initiatives for a healthier planet. Learn more at greenpeacefund.org.
Looking for other organizations in
District of Columbia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: