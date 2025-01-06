About

Founded in 1979, Greenpeace Fund supports Greenpeace USA's campaigns through research, public education, and grants for environmental advocacy. Greenpeace's mission is to halt environmental destruction and promote solutions for future generations. They address issues like climate change, deforestation, and ocean pollution, advocating for systemic change to protect the planet.

Mission

GREENPEACE FUND INC advances environmental causes from Washington, DC, supporting impactful initiatives for a healthier planet. Learn more at greenpeacefund.org.