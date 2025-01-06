Iit Mandi Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Undergraduate Programs

Bachelor of Technology degrees in Civil, Computer Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Data Science, Engineering Physics, General Engineering, Materials Science, Microelectronics, Mathematics and Computing, and Bio Engineering.

Postgraduate Programs

Master of Arts in Development Studies, Master of Science in Chemistry, Applied Mathematics, and Physics, Master of Technology in Power Electronics, Biotechnology, Structural Engineering, VLSI, and Computer Science.

Doctoral Programs

Doctor of Philosophy degrees in various schools including Computing & Electrical Engineering, Humanities, Biosciences, Chemical Sciences, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Management, Mathematical & Statistical Sciences.

Skill Development Programs

Training programs under PMKVY 4.0 and HPKVN to enhance employability of youth in Himachal Pradesh.

