The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Global Advocacy
Amplifying Ijaw voices in global discussions, from climate change to human rights, ensuring their concerns are addressed.
International Collaboration
Partnering with international organizations to address the needs and challenges faced by the Ijaw people.
Community Mobilization
Uniting and mobilizing Ijaw people living in North, Central, and South America.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923068055
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
7 OAKSHADE RD BURLINGTON, New Jersey 08016-5162 United States
Website
incamericas.us
Phone
(171)-333-39348
Email address
About
Ijaw National Congress of the Americas unites and mobilizes Ijaw people in North, Central, and South America, and the Caribbean. It strives to promote Ijaw heritage and culture in the diaspora. Founded in 2023, it aims to foster unity and advancement.
Mission
The Ijaw National Congress of the Americas unites and mobilizes Ijaw people living in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean.
Looking for other organizations in
New Jersey, United States
?
