Ijaw National Congress Of The Americas

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Global Advocacy

Amplifying Ijaw voices in global discussions, from climate change to human rights, ensuring their concerns are addressed.

‍

International Collaboration

Partnering with international organizations to address the needs and challenges faced by the Ijaw people.

‍

Community Mobilization

Uniting and mobilizing Ijaw people living in North, Central, and South America.

‍