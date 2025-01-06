Imam Husain Ark Of Salvation
Donate to
Imam Husain Ark Of Salvation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Imam Husain Ark Of Salvation
Shop to support
Imam Husain Ark Of Salvation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Imam Husain Ark Of Salvation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Day
Provides a dedicated day for youth-led initiatives and engagement.
Majlis Shorts
Creates short, engaging videos related to religious gatherings (Majlis).
Digital Hub
Offers a central online platform for resources and content.
Virtual Majlis Service
Provides virtual access to religious gatherings.
About
Imam Husain Ark Of Salvation
Founded in
2024
EIN
920698571
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1451 JONES LN TRACY, California 95377-7919 United States
Website
www.hussainsark.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
IMAM HUSAIN ARK OF SALVATION INC serves the Tracy, California area, providing support and fostering a sense of community for local residents through their initiatives.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: