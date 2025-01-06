Immaculate Conception Academy
Donate to
Immaculate Conception Academy
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Immaculate Conception Academy
Shop to support
Immaculate Conception Academy
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Immaculate Conception Academy
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Girls Volleyball
Volleyball program for girls in grades 7-8.
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Cross country program for boys and girls in grades 4-8.
Girls Basketball
Basketball program for girls in grades 5-8.
Girls Cheerleading
Cheerleading program for girls in grades 5-8.
About
Immaculate Conception Academy
Founded in
1946
EIN
941156675
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
3625 24TH ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94110-3607 United States
Website
www.icacristorey.org
Phone
(415)-824-2052
Email address
-
About
ICA Cristo Rey Academy, a Dominican Catholic college preparatory, empowers young women from underserved communities to achieve their full potential. Through academics, a unique work-study program & spiritual support, students are prepared for a life of faith, purpose, & service.
Mission
ICA Cristo Rey Academy empowers girls from underserved communities to become confident young women able to realize their full potential through a college preparatory program.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: