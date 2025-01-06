Immanuel Bible Church
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Classes & Bible Studies
Offers various classes and Bible studies, including Coed Precept Courses, Summer Discipleship Series, and Financial Peace University.
Men's Ministry
Builds men shaped by Scripture and anchored in the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Women's Ministry
Provides opportunities for women to connect and grow in their faith.
Youth Ministry
Offers programs for students in grades 7-12.
About
Immanuel Bible Church
Founded in
2001
EIN
954687778
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
15204 PLUMMER ST NORTH HILLS, California 91343-2220 United States
Website
ibcbible.org
Phone
(424)-261-4222
Email address
About
Immanuel Bible Church, founded in 2001 in North Hills, CA, is a non-denominational church dedicated to glorifying God. Its mission is to make disciples, establish churches, and emphasize workplace transformation. The church supports 30 international missionary families and various vocational workers and ministries, both domestically and abroad.
Mission
Immanuel Bible Church welcomes North Hills neighbors to connect, grow, and find support, creating a caring community rooted in faith and fellowship.
