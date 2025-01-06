About

Immanuel Bible Church, founded in 2001 in North Hills, CA, is a non-denominational church dedicated to glorifying God. Its mission is to make disciples, establish churches, and emphasize workplace transformation. The church supports 30 international missionary families and various vocational workers and ministries, both domestically and abroad.

Mission

Immanuel Bible Church welcomes North Hills neighbors to connect, grow, and find support, creating a caring community rooted in faith and fellowship.