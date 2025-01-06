Immigration No Complication
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Immigration Legal Services
Providing lawful, competent, accessible, and affordable immigration legal services to those in need.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923854639
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services - Support Services - Refugee Support & Assistance
Address
8350 NW 52ND TER STE 301 DORAL, Florida 33166-7708 United States
Website
inciusa.com
Phone
(178)-658-52327
Email address
About
Immigration No Complication Inc, founded in 2023 in Doral, Florida, is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering immigrants with knowledge, resources, and support. Their mission is to ensure access to a fair, just, and lawful immigration process, providing accessible and affordable immigration services.
Mission
IMMIGRATION NO COMPLICATION INC helps individuals in Doral, Florida navigate the immigration process with ease, offering support and guidance to those seeking a better future.
